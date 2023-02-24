MATA holds ribbon-cutting celebrating upgrades at dispatch command center

MATA held a ribbon-cutting at the dispatch command center on Friday to celebrate the $200,000 upgrade which is said to enhance and streamline communication.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) held a ribbon-cutting at their dispatch command center on Friday to celebrate a $200,000 upgrade which is said to enhance and streamline communication.

MATA hopes to enhance this communication between drivers, customers and internal teams. The upgrade specifically includes 30 monitors, 2 video walls and 5 workstations.

Gary Rosenfield is the CEO of MATA.

"It's important we all recognize that we've accomplished a lot, but there's still so much to do that we need the assistance of our partners and be able to deliver what we need in order to provide those additional services to the public."

MATA makes about five million passenger trips in a year across 280 square miles.

In August of 2022, MATA received four grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation, totaling $139.8 million, which MATA said is the largest federal investment it has received in its 47-year history.

MATA officials said the money will be broken down like this: