MATA launches new mobile app

The transit authority said the new app allows customers to track their busses in real time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority announced plans to bring a better ride across the city.

The company said Monday it’s expanding its on-demand service by launching a new mobile app, GO901.

Customers will be able to see real time bus arrival time information from their phones, letting them know when busses will arrive and routes, MATA said.

Customers can log on to the app, available on the App Store or Google Play Store, or their website to access this feature.

MATA also announced more vehicles in Whitehaven, Cordova and Frayser will be added to meet the growing demand.

With the app rolling out, MATA is a step closer on its $46 million federal grant application, money that will allow them to bring a bus rapid transit system to Memphis.