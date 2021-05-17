MATA to host meeting Saturday about new public transportation option in Whitehaven

The new service will allow residents to reserve by phone or phone app door-to-door transportation within a specific zone of the city.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) will host a meeting on Saturday, May 22 at Abundant Grace Fellowship Church located at 1574 East Shelby Drive from 10-11:30 a.m. to discuss a new public transportation option for residents who live in Whitehaven.

The new service will allow residents to reserve by phone or phone app door-to-door transportation within a specific zone of the city. The purpose of the meeting is to familiarize residents with the new service and offer an opportunity to ask questions about the service scheduled to begin later this year. (Previous meetings were also held in Boxtown last month to discuss this new public transportation option.)

Citizens who plan to attend the in-person meeting should RSVP to either publiccomments@matatransit.com or by phone to 901.722.7156 due to social distancing requirements before the meeting begins on Saturday, May 22.

For those who cannot attend in person, the following are additional options to learn more about the information that will be presented at the meeting:

1. Citizens who want to participate virtually in the meeting on Saturday, May 22 can do so by following the details below. MATA is offering this virtual option courtesy of Cisco Webex: https://matatransit.webex.com/matatransit/j.php?MTID=me09c23122670195b6fd53dd092136251

Join by phone: (408) 418-9388

Meeting number (access code): 173 610 0640

Meeting password: xP92KHvpEq3

2. Information will also be posted on matatransit.com after the meeting concludes.