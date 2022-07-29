Bus riders accuse MATA of frequent no-show buses and poor communication

CFBS said some 20 riders reported that they were stranded for two hours at the American Way terminal Thursday, July 21 when a bus was a no-show.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) bus riders say the transit service is struggling to provide quality public transportation, even after securing funding from the Shelby County Commission that were expected to improve the public transportation process.

Citizens For Better Service (CFBS) and the Memphis Bus Riders Union (MBRU) is scheduled to host a ride along meeting with MATA officials and bus riders Friday, July 29.

According to CFBS and MBRU, buses do not show up, and riders are not informed or given alternate route options. The organizations also said MATA does not provide riders with customer service contact numbers to report problems or locate no-show buses.

CFBS said some 20 riders reported that they were stranded for two hours at the American Way terminal Thursday, July 21 when the 69 Winchester Westbound from American Way Terminal failed to show up.

MATA also does not have bus shelters to protect riders from bad weather conditions.

CFBS and MBRU believe the ride along will allow MATA officials to get a first-hand experience of the complications bus riders say they experience daily while trying to get to their destinations.

The organizations said they will address the issues that MATA customers experience while using its transportation services.

Those who wish to participate and share their concerns on the bus ride must meet in front of the Diagnostic Ultrasound Center at 4274 Faronia Rd. at 2:45pm. Meeting organizers plan for riders and MATA officials to catch the 42 Crosstown Northbound bus route scheduled to arrive at 3:04pm.