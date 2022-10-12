MATA needs more workers| Public transportation returning to West Memphis

The job fair will hire for jobs available in West Memphis and in Memphis, with some positions providing $3000 hiring bonus incentives.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA is scheduled to host a job fair Wednesday, Oct., 12 at the West Memphis Library located at 500 E. Broadway, West Memphis, Arkansas from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Onsite interviews will be available. Those who are interested can also submit an application online.

The job fair will hire for jobs available in West Memphis and in Memphis, with some positions providing $3000 hiring bonus incentives.

MATA stopped providing public transportation services to the West Memphis area in 2018 after low ridership,

MATA’s Chief of Staff, Bacarra, said that it is now ready to provide public transportation across the bridge, and to do so, they need more workers.

"MATA is ready to reinstate public transportation service and provide jobs for West Memphis, Arkansas. With added funding from the City of West Memphis, MATA will support our neighbors across the bridge while maintaining transportation in Memphis," said Bacarra. "We look forward to recruiting top candidates to service both cities during Wednesday's event."