MATA Ready! rides interrupted by partner app network issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) said its partner app, National TransLoc, is experiencing network issues making riders unable to book and track Ready! rides on the app.

Ready! is a service that allows riders to reserve their bus rides ahead of time. Riders can also track their rides and receive tiemly updates.

MATA said the Ready! service will be limited on Saturday, May 13 and Monday May 15.

Reservations that were made for Friday, May 12 will not be interrupted, MATA said.

MATA issued a statement apologizing about the app service interruption.

“We apologize to our riders for the inconvenience, and we are working aggressively with our digital partner to ensure the TransLoc app is restored,” Bacarra Maudlin, MATA Deputy CEO said. “Our goal is to provide full service for Ready as soon as possible.”

Riders can reserve rides by calling 901-322-0466 until the network issues are resolved.