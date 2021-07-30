MATA to Launch Curb-to-Curb Transit Service, Ready! by MATA

Service area to include Boxtown, Westwood and Whitehaven communities to offer short distance on-demand travel options beginning August 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) will launch Ready! by MATA, a new transit service exclusively for Boxtown, Westwood and Whitehaven communities. The service will supplement the existing fixed-route buses in the area and ultimately, increase the number of destinations in the service area. Outlined in the Memphis 3.0 Transit Vision, the service area was determined by data showing neighborhoods with greater mobility needs and areas with low access to main roads for travel.

Riders can reserve a pick-up or drop-off within the designated service area by phone to complete short-distance errands, including trips to the grocery store, medical appointments and other destinations in their community or connect to fixed route buses to travel longer distances. Phase II of the service will include a technology component to allow riders to book and pay for rides through the Go901 app.

Memphis Area Transit Authority joins an exclusive group of public transit organizations nationwide providing transportation options to meet their customers needs. The curb-to-curb service will provide riders with flexibility in their local travel and reduced wait times at traditional bus stops. Ready! by MATA transit vans can transport up to eight passengers and are accessible to people living with disabilities.

“As our customers’ transportation needs change, so should our offerings to ensure sustainable, viable options for efficient travel.,” says MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld. “Ready! by MATA is a transportation solution we’re proud and excited to provide to communities with specific transit needs.”

Let the countdown begin! We are unveiling an ALL NEW transit program coming to Boxtown, Westwood and Whitehaven. Stay tuned for more! #NewTransitOption #Go901 #MemphisTransit pic.twitter.com/SNeBSyVJjP — Memphis Area Transit Authority (@RideMATA) July 29, 2021

Ready! by MATA will begin operation on Monday, August 2, Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Riders can call the reservation phone line Monday - Saturday, 6 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. at (901) 322-0466. In its initial rollout, the service is free of charge. Fares will be the same as fixed route services following the introductory period.