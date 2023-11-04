MATA says it's working to improve as number of bus riders drop

MATA reported the number of people riding the bus dropped 6% compared to the same time last year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Area Transit Authority gave an update Tuesday to the Memphis City Council about how its services are going and how it plans to improve.

The agency said the top complaints from community members are "buses don't show up" and "riders get second class service.”

MATA said it's trying to be more communicative by using radio, TV, and a special hotline for rider information.

"We're really excited about the direction we're going. We really value all of customers. We're asking for just a little patience as we work through these changes. But overall, we're hoping people will continue to give MATA a try,” said Bacarra Mauldin, Deputy CEO of MATA.