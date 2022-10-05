Mayor appoints Memphis COO Doug McGowen to MLGW's top post

Mayor Jim Strickland said Wednesday he appointed Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen to serve as President and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas, and Water.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced Wednesday he has appointed the city’s Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen to serve as President and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas, and Water.

This comes after current MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young announced his resignation last month, effective Oct. 14, 2022.

McGowen will be responsible for MLGW’s day-to-day operations. As COO, McGowen managed and oversaw all city departments and related agencies.

“For the last nearly seven years, Doug McGowen has been someone I have relied on countless times to help deliver our vision for the direction of the city. Doug gets things done,” Mayor Jim Strickland said in a news release. “Whether it was improving all city services, such as 911 answer times, paving city streets, and an overhaul on our sewer system (the city’s other utility system); finding innovative ways to fund universal needs-based Pre-K and Transit Vision; and helping to lead the Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force through the pandemic, he has always gotten it done.”

Strickland said Deputy Chief Operating Officer Chandell Ryan will be appointed to replace McGowen as COO.

“As a long-time city employee, Chandell brings with her an intimate knowledge of all city government, and I’m excited she has accepted this new challenge” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “With Chandell’s appointment, she will be the first woman and woman of color to lead our day-to-day operations as our chief operating officer. I’m proud to say this administration has more women in leadership roles than any other in our city’s history.”