MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis' curfew will extend into the weekend.

According to a spokesperson with the Mayor's office, Mayor Strickland will extend the curfew from Saturday night until Sunday morning.

It will begin at 10 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Sunday.