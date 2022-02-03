Mayor Strickland declares State of Emergency in Memphis due to severe winter weather

Jim Strickland announced Thursday the city of Memphis is in a State of Emergency due to the worsening winter conditions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced Thursday he is declaring a State of Emergency in Memphis, effective immediately, due to the severe winter weather conditions in the city.

In a statement, Strickland said it is "imperative the city take all necessary measures to minimize the effects and impact of the severe winter weather."

The Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency has activated the Emergency Response Center