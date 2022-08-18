x
MBI investigating a traffic stop that escalated to a DeSoto County deputy firing shots

Desoto County Sheriff's Department said the suspect was armed.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect was injured Wednesday, August 17 after being shot by a DeSoto County deputy during a traffic stop in Horn Lake in the 3700 block of Goodman Rd. 

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. MBI confirmed that the deputy was not injured in the shooting, and the shooting was not fatal for the suspect.

MBI did not provide the suspect’s condition, and other details about the shooting are still unknown.

ABC24 will provide updates as we learn more.

