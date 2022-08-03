x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

McDonald's plans to hire hundreds of new employees across West Tennessee

If you're looking for a job, you could be one of 468 new employees hired by McDonald's with career growth opportunities.

McDonald’s plans to hire 468 new employees across West Tennessee, from Memphis to Jackson.

Those who are interested can learn more and apply here or by texting ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.

In addition to extensive training and career growth opportunities, McDonald’s employee benefits include paid time off, meal discounts and access to telehealth and employee assistance programs.

“We look forward to welcoming some new faces to the McDonald’s family here in Tennessee and helping them take the next step in their careers,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Alex Pina.

Related Articles

In Other News

Memphis could lose control over Byhalia oil pipeline