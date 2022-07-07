McDonald's makes new partnership to employ youth

McDonald’s said through the partnership, youth can develop professional and training skills.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local McDonald’s restaurants are partnering with Memphis Office Youth (MOYS) Services to provide work opportunities for young people ages 16 to 22.

Both McDonald's restaurants and MOYS said the partnership will be announced today at the McDonald's restaurant on 7011 E Shelby Drive

from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

McDonald’s said through the partnership, youth can develop professional and training skills.

According to McDonald’s the partnership is also part of a summer hiring initiative.