Memphis prepares to bury medical trailblazer, Dr. Champion

Dr. champion passed away Saturday, Jan. 21. Champion is highly respected in the Memphis community for his use of natural herbs and remedies to treat illness.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday afternoon, family and friends will say their goodbyes to Memphis trailblazer Dr. Charles A. Champion, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 21.

Dr. Champion spent his life providing remedies, combining natural herbs and medicines to treat many common illnesses for people here in the city.

He built his career in the 1950s not only during a time where some of the same disparities in healthcare for Black people that we see today were raging, but also during a time when African Americans where not widely acknowledged for their work in the medical field, lacking opportunities.

Dr. Champion was the first Black pharmacist to work in a hospital in Memphis, as well as the first Black pharmacist to work in a chain drug store in the city.

He opened Champion Pharmacy and Drug Store in 1981. His daughters followed in his footsteps, taking up careers in pharmacy and medicine. His daughters now manage the family store.

In 2019, Mayor Jim Strickland presented Dr. Champion with a key to the city. He was also awarded the Authur S. Holman Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022, the same year he celebrated his 92nd birthday.

Dr. Champion's family says he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

His funeral services will be held Monday afternoon at Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E Church at 12pm.

After the service, there will be a processional that takes Dr. Champion's body to the grounds of Champion's Pharmacy and Herb Store one last time. Flowers for the family can be sent to the Champion Family Foundation

P.O. Box 16136