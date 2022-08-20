Melrose coaches groom young program on and off the field

With young team, multiple young local coach are building a program of leaders on and off the field for years to come.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They say experience is the best teacher, and despite having a young team and coaching staff, the coaches at Melrose High believe they have all they need to build a great program on and off the field for years to come.

“Just because you’re a young team doesn’t mean that you’re a bad team. You just have to step up and play that night,” said Kyle Hurt.

The Melrose football team is young from top to bottom.

The coaching staff believes their youth is an advantage.

“Being young you can always relate to the guys, so for me, I try not to be their friend but I always try to be someone they can look up to. I have to watch the things that I do and watch the things that I say. I have to watch how I carry myself,” said Derrick Bobo.

This is Derrick Bobo’s first year as the head coach of the Melrose High football team.

Before coaching, he played football at both the University of Memphis and Jackson State University.

His assistants have similar backgrounds, Kyle Hunt played for Mississippi State and Latarius Brady also played for the U of M.

All three grew up here in Memphis and all three returned with the same mission in mind.

“I was blessed to have a group of men foster me and kind of mentor me so in that process it was kind of a no-brainer for me to return to the city and give everything I got to these young men,” said Bobo.

With only nine seniors on a team of 46, Bobo, Hunt, and Brady feel they are building a program of not just skilled athletes…but community leaders.

“I think it was simply understanding that hey, guys if you don’t want to listen to us or be a part of what we’re doing we can't co-exist with each other,” said Hurt.

“You give me great effort and my coaching staff is going to come together and give you everything we got and put you in the best opportunity to win and we’re trying to use football to give us a better opportunity to better our lives,” said Bobo.

And despite their youth, coach Bobo said he has a team full of winners, for this season and the season’s following.

“Everybody likes a winner, losing sucks. So I’m preaching to my guys that hey, if you want to be a winner, just do the little things right,” said Bobo.