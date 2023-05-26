MEMA opens drop-off locations after reporting 4,000 FEMA disaster relief applicants missing required documents

If you are a victim of the March tornadoes that hit Mississippi counties and if you submitted an application for disaster relief, you may be missing key documents.

More than 4,000 people who applied for disaster relief assistance after tornadoes hit several Mississippi counties in March are missing necessary documentation to complete their applications, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said.

Over 7,500 victims of the March tornadoes applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants, but applications for several applicants will be held up if the necessary documents are not submitted.

Due to several applicants missing required documentation to receive relief, MEMA said centers in Sharkey and Humphreys counties that were originally used as disaster recovery centers will now be used as document assistance drop-off centers.

In Humphreys County, applicants can visit the Humphreys County Library located at 105 Hayden Street, Belzoni, MS 39038 to drop off documentation.

In Sharkey County, applicants can visit the Sharkey Issaquena Nursing Home located at 431 West Race Street, Rolling Fork, MS 39159.

The drop off centers will be open Friday May 26, Tuesday May 30 through Friday June 2, and Monday June 5 through Friday June 9 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to dropping off missing key documentation and supporting documents, applicants can update their applications, get guidance on submitting appeals on applications that were denied, and ask additional questions.

Victims of the March tornadoes cannot submit new applications for FEMA relief funds at the drop off locations, because the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance was Thursday, May 25, MEMA said.

Disaster recovery centers in Carroll, Monroe, Montgomery, and Panola counties are now completely closed.