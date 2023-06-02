MEMA: Holly Springs Utility Department back up to 75 percent restoration following large number of power outages

MEMA tweeted an update Monday saying they are now at 75 percent total restoration for the Holly Springs Utility Department.

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said crews are making progress as they work to get systems restored in North Mississippi. Portions of the area continue to suffer from power outages following last week's ice storm.

Winter weather moved across several states, leaving families and businesses in the dark during frigid temperatures. The Holly Springs Utility Department still had thousands of customers without power.

However, MEMA tweeted an update Monday saying they are now at 75 percent total restoration for the HSUD.

Local and state officials held a news conference Sunday to address the issues. The said crews from several companies were working to help get systems restored for that area.

"We’re going to get this done," MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney said on Sunday. "It’s not going to be a month. It’s not going to be four weeks.”

Monday, McCraney said on social media MEMA has crews across the district working to getting the power back on.

"We made some major progress yesterday in getting the feeder lines done and that is significant because that's where you get your individual power in your homes and in your businesses," he explained.

MEMA is still urging residents experiencing issues to use the call center they have set up. The phone line, 1-833-591-6362, is staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for seven days a week.

