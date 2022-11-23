MemFEAST volunteers finalizing their Thanksgiving meal preps; how you can take part Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Wednesday, volunteers across the Bluff City put the finishing touches on their Thanksgiving meal preparations, ahead of the annual 'MemFEAST,' which feeds thousands during the holiday.
Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church is one to 10 participating locations for the event, which started in 2019 feeding 750 people.
This year, 5,000 are expected to be served across Memphis.
For MemFEAST volunteers, it's about more than feeding; it's about uplifting others.
"One of the biggest memories I have is that last year, I know you all were here, a lady came up and just thanked us for just doing this because she was alone, her husband just died, so there are so many people suffering in silence but to be able to give the warmth of thanksgiving to somebody who may not have had it is a great feeling," Brian Harris at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church said.
The MemFEAST meals will be served between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday.
These are the participating locations:
Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, 70 N. Bellevue
Christ Missionary Baptist, 480 S. Parkway East
Martin Temple CME Church, 65 S. Parkway West
Mt. Pisgah CME Church, 2490 Park Avenue
Faith Heritage Church Of God In Christ, 3802 Gragg
Ed Rice Community Center, 2907 N. Watkins
Raleigh Town Center, 2975 Old Austin Peay Highway
Hollywood Community Center, 1560 N. Hollywood
Whitehaven Community Center, 4318 Graceland Drive
Bickford Community Center, 233 Henry Street