MemFEAST volunteers finalizing their Thanksgiving meal preps; how you can take part Thursday

Event grown from 750 meals provided in 2019 to an expected 5,000 this Thanksgiving at 10 locations across Memphis.
Credit: Brad Broders

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Wednesday, volunteers across the Bluff City put the finishing touches on their Thanksgiving meal preparations, ahead of the annual 'MemFEAST,' which feeds thousands during the holiday.

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church is one to 10 participating locations for the event, which started in 2019 feeding 750 people.

This year, 5,000 are expected to be served across Memphis.

For MemFEAST volunteers, it's about more than feeding; it's about uplifting others.

"One of the biggest memories I have is that last year, I know you all  were here, a lady came up and just thanked us for just doing this because she was alone, her husband just died, so there are so many people suffering in silence but to be able to give the warmth of thanksgiving to somebody who may not have had it is a great feeling," Brian Harris at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church said.

The MemFEAST meals will be served between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday.

These are the participating locations: 

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, 70 N. Bellevue

Christ Missionary Baptist, 480 S. Parkway East

Martin Temple CME Church, 65 S. Parkway West

Mt. Pisgah CME Church, 2490 Park Avenue

Faith Heritage Church Of God In Christ, 3802 Gragg

Ed Rice Community Center, 2907 N. Watkins

Raleigh Town Center, 2975 Old Austin Peay Highway

Hollywood Community Center, 1560 N. Hollywood

Whitehaven Community Center, 4318 Graceland Drive

Bickford Community Center, 233 Henry Street 

