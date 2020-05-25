Giving thanks this Memorial Day to those who gave everything

The ceremonies weren't as large as previous years, but they were just as emotional.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — This is the day when the tears of survivors water the graves of the departed.

No social distancing kept people away from honoring veterans who were killed in war.

At the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, there is normally a large Memorial Day Service. Not this year - not with Coronavirus virus and quarantines.

None of that kept people away.

American Legion Post One had a small service in the morning. That was the beginning.

The Boy Scouts of America held an unofficial service. People were encouraged to wear masks and drive their vehicles around the cemetery. They could stop for the prayer, and taps.