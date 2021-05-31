Memorial Day ceremony honors the fallen at Memphis National Cemetery

The Memphis National Cemetery honored Memorial Day Monday, but the annual event had some changes due to the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The true meaning of Memorial Day is often overshadowed by the emphasis on celebrating summer, but at the Memphis National Cemetery the meaning isn't lost.

Memorial Day is the day to remember and honor the countless lives of the men and women who died serving the United States in the military. The Memphis National Cemetery honors them during its annual ceremony Monday morning

During the ceremony, a wreath was laid, remarks were given, and that was followed by a moment of silence and playing of the Taps.

Like last year, the event was not be open to the public because of the pandemic.

Although the event is closed to the public, the cemetery is open for individuals and small groups to visit.

Unlike in years prior to the pandemic, the Memphis chapter of Wreaths Across America was unable to lay wreaths over the weekend. With restrictions only recently loosening, there wasn't enough to organize it, the chapter said.

“We’ve always gone out to do this and it’s hard to say we can’t go out and do it this time," Heather Feddersen-Ingoldsby, of the Memphis Wreaths Across America chapter. “We can go out there in small groups but just not be able to go out there and see that place covered with flags is just kind of heartbreaking.”

During a normal year, Wreaths Across America partners with the Boy Scouts of America to place flags and wreaths at the cemetery.

"It's important for us to teach the next generation," Heather Feddersen-Ingoldsby said. "There's so much negativity going on in this world and there's so many things that can bring you down. Both of these programs for us can help to bring it up and teach the children this is what happened before you and this is why you have the freedoms you have today because of all these souls that are here."

While Memorial Day is celebrated as a fun day for many, Feddersen-Ingoldsby encourages people not the let the true meaning get overshadowed.

"Just take a moment to say thank you," she said. "Even if it's just a pause just to remember."

She also encourages people take visit to the Memphis National Cemetery or West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.