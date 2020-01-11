Memphians find ways to continue with Halloween traditions in an era of Covid-19

Families found ways to safely trick-or-treat and dress up this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What's the fun of Halloween without candy, costumes, and fun events? With some added social distancing and masks, the spirit of Halloween was still alive in Memphis on Saturday.

The Memphis Police Department hosted a socially distanced "trunk or treat" so kids and their families could pick up some sweet treats and show off their costumes. MPD Officer Darron Smith said the department still wanted to do something special for the community this year.

"Traditionally we would have a haunted house, but due to Covid concerns and social distancing we decided to do a 'trunk or treat,'" Smith said.

MPD Officer Carlos Wood said it's important that the department gives back to the communities it protects.

"We want to give back and make sure they have a safe and healthy Halloween this year," Wood said.

While some families participated in a socially distanced trick-or-treating, one Memphis family wasn't going to let Covid-19 end their annual ritual. Chrisla and Terel Key began dressing up as different characters when they started dating and now, they are doing it with their two kids.

"We said we’re going to keep it going," Terel Key said. "We’re going to keep the tradition going because it’s something we started years ago and no need to stop it now."

It's a family affair to come up with a costume idea, get dressed up, take pictures, and go to events with family and friends. This year they went as characters from Aladdin.

"I think Covid took away from the tradition just a little bit only because of the events we would normally go to during Halloween time," Terel Key said.

One Memphis family isn't letting Covid-19 halt their #Halloween tradition!



Every year the Key's dress use their creativity to dress up as different characters as a family.



This year they went as Aladdin. 🧞‍♂️ @LocalMemphis



📸 courtesy: Sedrick Askew pic.twitter.com/dtQ0fpL0lt — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) November 1, 2020

Even if they couldn't go out this year, Chrisla Key said this still allowed them to be creative and enjoy the tradition they cherish.

"It makes us feel better that something is still the same even if it’s modified," Chrisla Key said.

The Key's said even with the modifications, this still brought a smile to their faces and those they share it with, too.