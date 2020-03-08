Memphians strongly support more police officers; survey says

Memphis residents strongly favor a referendum on change in residency requirement.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A poll was recently conducted by Public Opinion Strategies for the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission which shows strong support for more police officers and letting voters decide whether Memphis police officers and firefighters should be able to live outside of Shelby County.

The poll was conducted July 26-28 and surveyed 294 registered voters in Memphis. Among those surveyed, 53 % identified themselves as African-American or Black, 40% as white, 2% as Hispanic or Latino American, and 5% as other or refused to answer the question.

In the poll, an overwhelming 76% said they support hiring more police officers, and only 16% said they oppose.

When asked whether they would like an increased law enforcement presence in their neighborhood, 70% supported an increase, and 28% did not.

A referendum to amend the City of Memphis charter to allow Memphis police officers to live outside of the city within 50 miles of the city limits is currently on November 3rd general election ballot. Currently, newly hired police officers and firefighters must live within Shelby County. The Memphis City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal to remove the referendum from the ballot.

When those surveyed were asked whether they would vote for or against the proposed charter amendment, 48% said they would vote in favor, and 35% said they would vote against it, with the rest undecided. Among African-American respondents, 43% indicated they favored the proposed amendment, and 39% indicated they were opposed, with 18% undecided. Among white respondents, 55% favored the proposed amendment, 29% opposed, and 16% were undecided.

However, when asked whether voters should be able to decide by referendum on the November ballot the issue of residency of police officers, 77% supported a referendum, with only 18% opposed. Among African-Americans, 74% favored having the referendum on the November ballot, 19% opposed, and 7% were undecided. Among white respondents, 80% favored having the referendum on the ballot, only 17% opposed, and 3% were undecided.

Memphis is not the only major city dealing with a police shortage and considering a change in residency requirements. In July, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to place a referendum on the November 3rd ballot to remove the current residency requirement.