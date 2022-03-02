Memphis 13 to be honored on Tennessee House floor 6 decades after integrating city schools

State Representative G. A. Hardaway of Memphis sponsored a resolution to have the children who integrated Memphis' schools 60 years ago honored for the first time.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The group of civil rights trailblazers who, as young children, integrated the schools of Memphis 60 years ago will be honored with a resolution Thursday on the floor of the Tennessee House of Representatives.

In 1961, 13 African-American first-graders, known as the Memphis 13, integrated 4 Memphis elementary schools.

State Rep. G. A. Hardaway of Memphis, the sponsor of House Joint Resolution 9001 which will honor the 13 students, said recognizing these brave individuals is long overdue.

"After 6 decades, the state legislature is now honoring the Memphis 13 for the challenges they willingly accepted and conquered as young children to advance the cause of civil rights in Tennessee education," Hardaway said. "Now we can finally say 'thank you' Memphis 13 for your lifetime of individual and collective sacrifices that have truly made us better together in Tennessee."