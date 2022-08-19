Fired Memphis Starbucks employees protesting for pay raise

The group protested Friday on Poplar and Highland, which is where the Starbucks they were fired from is. The three-day strike will last until Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Memphis Starbucks employees known as the 'Memphis 7' are speaking up about a raise they said they haven't received yet.

The group protested Friday on Poplar Avenue and Highland Street, which is where the Starbucks they were fired from is. The three-day strike will last until Sunday.

The group is also standing in solidarity with a South Carolina and Georgia Starbucks where employees have been penalized for trying to unionize.

"Today, we're setting an example for all workers that follow us," 'Memphis 7' member Beto Sanchez said. "Whether it's from baristas, whether it's from people that have been unjustly fired and terminated. Today, we're able to set and give hope to workers everywhere that you are able to practice your legally protected right to unionize."

The strike comes a day after a judge ruled in favor of Starbucks to hire the former employees back.