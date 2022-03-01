Have you seen this woman? 83-year-old missing since mid-February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help finding an 83-year-old woman who has been missing since mid-February.
MPD issued a City Watch Alert for Rebecca Seay. Investigators said they received a call from Adult Protective Services to do a welfare check for Seay. When they got to her home in the 300 block of Montgomery, they said they were told she was in a rehab facility.
Memphis Police said after checking all area rehab facilities, Seay has not yet been located.
She is 5’6” tall and 125 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.