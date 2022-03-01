Have you seen this woman? 83-year-old missing since mid-February

Memphis Police are asking for help finding Rebecca Seay, who has been missing since mid-February.

MPD issued a City Watch Alert for Rebecca Seay. Investigators said they received a call from Adult Protective Services to do a welfare check for Seay. When they got to her home in the 300 block of Montgomery, they said they were told she was in a rehab facility.

Memphis Police said after checking all area rehab facilities, Seay has not yet been located.

She is 5’6” tall and 125 pounds.