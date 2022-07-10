Memphis 901 fc secure win over Phoenix Rising

Memphis 901 fc able to push past Phoenix ahead of top ranked battle.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 fc battled Saturday night, pushing to add to the season point tally, now at 38

Phillip Goodrum, in a play with Jeremy Kelly and Luiz Fernando, scored the first goal of the game and a season high 10, in the 28th minute.

Rece Buckmaster allowed only five minutes to lapse before he followed up with a goal of his own, assisted by Kelley as he continues to lead the league in assists.

901fc went on to add a third point following a 3-1 victory over Phoenix.

However, Louisville City hosted NY Red Bulls and put on a dominate 6-nil display, pushing Louisville to 41 on the season, retaining the top spot in conference.

Rising's Kevon Lambert hit the first and only goal of the night for the team out of Phoenix.

Memphis, however, dominated the tempo of the game, controlling 64% of first half possessions.

901 fc denied 11 shots before Aaron Mobley secured the third and final goal in the 85th minute.

Did someone order more Aaron Molloy to Graham Smith? Because we've got that!



What a goal to seal the victory! @ChickfilaMem #DefendMemphis pic.twitter.com/3GbqyhYXU1 — Memphis 901 FC (@Memphis901FC) July 10, 2022