Memphis 901 FC Draws 1-1 with Orange County SC

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Memphis 901 FC breaks their losing streak with a late goal for a 1-1 draw with Orange County SC Saturday night.



Memphis started the match off holding possession and controlling the pace of the match. Orange County opened scoring in the 43 minute as a shot off a fast break was deflected into the back of the net.

The Boys in Blue notched five shots in the first half with two landing on target, while Orange County matched with five shots and two on target of their own.



Orange County came into the second half holding strong to their lead. 901 FC found their footing towards the end of the second half as Jeremy Kelly one-time volleyed the back of the net in the 85 minute off a cross from Luiz Fernando.

Memphis moves to 16-7-4 on the season, moving to third in the eastern conference and one point from clinching their playoff spot.