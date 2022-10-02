Memphis 901 FC Drops Match 1-0 Against Miami FC

Miami finds the back of the net in the 91 minute after putting on the pressure throughout the second half and recording five shots on target.

MIAMI — Memphis 901 FC drops their match against Miami FC 1-0 after a stoppage time goal on a career night for goalkeeper Trey Muse.

Muse records a career-high 8 saves, tied second in club history, keeping 901 FC alive in the match. Memphis entered the match with a thin squad, due to injury and suspension, looking to tighten the gap and overtake first place Louisville City FC.

Memphis started the match slowly, adjusting to the new lineup as they struggled to find a rhythm in the midfield early on.901 FC ended the first half with 53.6 percent of possession however found difficulty in the attacking thirds, ending the first half with only one shot and no shots on target.



Miami took off in the second half, with three good looks coming in the first 10 minutes of the restart. Memphis continued to struggle in the midfield, unable to put together a solid attack on goal. Newcomer forward Dylan Borczak recorded 901 FC’s lone shot on target during the match.

