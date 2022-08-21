Memphis 901 FC Falls to Birmingham Legion FC 4-2, remain No. 2 in conference

901 FC set a new club record for goals scored in a season with 48 but couldn’t keep up with the Legion attack in their sixth loss of the season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC dropped a 4-2 match to Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

901 FC set a new club record for goals scored in a season with 48 but couldn’t keep up with the Legion attack in their sixth loss of the season.

Memphis struck first in the 18th minute when Leston Paul and Luiz Fernando worked together on an attacking play resulting in a left-footed finish for Fernando to notch his third goal in the last three matches. The goal marks the 47th score of the season for Memphis, tying the franchise record for goals in a season with nine matches remaining.

Birmingham equalized in the 28th minute after a Graham Smith foul inside the box gave Legion a penalty that would be slotted by Juan Agudelo. Legion would take the lead with Alex Crognale sending a header near post past Trey Muse in the 44th minute.

Birmingham would extend their lead to 3-1 with a 59th minutes goal from Marlon Dos Santos, but Memphis would push back with a 61st minute goal from Jeremy Kelly assisted by Phillip Goodrum. The goal was the 48th score of the season for Memphis, marking a new club record for goals in a season with nine matches remaining.

Legion, however, would punch back with a 70th minute goal from Enzo Martinez to put the score at 4-2.