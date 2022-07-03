Memphis 901FC drops in conference rankings after Tampa Loss

Memphis 901FC has spent the better portion of the 2021-'22 season remaining in the top five, Sunday, Memphis drops one spot (No.2) after falling to Tampa 2-0.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis 901FC swaps spots atop the USL Championships Eastern Conference with Louisville City following Tampa Bay lose.

901FC got down 2-0 in the first half and never recovered for the win.

Coming into the match-up against the Rowdies, Memphis held the top spot in the conference with 35 points on the season with Louisville City trailing close behind at No. 2 in conference.

Jake LaCava proved to be a problem for Memphis. LaCava first scored in the 34th minutes, able to capitalize off of a shot rebound, making Trey Muse pay.

Although this is only the 4th time this season Memphis has trailed headed into halftime, Memphis was not able to recover after falling by two goals.

However, Memphis displayed dominance with the possessions after the half but couldn't convert.

On Saturday, Louisville hosted No. 6 Birmingham Legion, dropping Birmingham adding to their season points, pushing them ahead of Memphis conference rankings.

Both Memphis and Louisville City have tallied 17 matches played so far this season.

Memphis 901FC is back at it, this time at home on July 9th at AutoZone Park.