Memphis 901 FC’s Phillip Goodrum Nominated for USL Championship Player of the Month Award

Memphis 901 FC forward Phillip Goodrum has been nominated for USL Championship Player of the Month Award Presented by Konami eFootball for September, the league announced on Friday.

Goodrum scored five goals, including a hat trick against Atlanta on September 7, and added an assist while recording a league-best +2.64 Goals Added mark during the month.

The Nashville, Tenn., native has been the catalyst for one of the most dangerous attacks in the league this season, tallying 19 goals and five assists in 30 appearances. Goodrum currently sits second in the race for the golden boot on his way to two Player of the Week honors and four Team of the Week appearances.

The Player of the Month will be determined by a combination of the fan vote, USL Technical Committee ballots and a national media panel ballot. Fans can vote at the USL Championship website through Monday, October 10 with the award winner announcement set for Thursday October 13.

Memphis 901 FC will work for the first 20-win season in club history with two matches remaining in the regular season. Their final home regular season match against New York Red Bulls II is set for Sunday, October 9 at 3 p.m CT.

Goodrum’s 20th Goal Lifts Memphis Over New York Red Bulls II 2-1

Memphis 901 FC used Phillip Goodrum’s 20th goal of the season to earn three points in a 2-1 victory over New York Red Bulls II on Sunday at AutoZone Park.

The USL Championship Player of the Month nominee for September scored in the 87th minute to move to second in the race for the Golden Boot and give 901 FC the win in their final home match of the regular season.

New York struck first after Stiven Plaze found himself one-on-one with Trey Muse on a run into the box and pushed the ball past the keeper to go up 1-0 in the 13th minute.

Memphis would answer in the 21st minute, however, after Phillip Goodrum charged in on a run and was fouled by the New York keeper inside the box. Aaron Molloy would step up to the spot and put away the penalty for his seventh goal of the season.

901 FC continued to provide attacking pressure throughout the second half dominating possession and recording 12 shots while limiting the Red Bulls to only one. The pressure resulted in Jeremy Kelly finding Goodrum just in front of the goal for the tip in.

Memphis moved to 20-8-5 on the season with the win and sit at second in the Eastern Conference standing with the regular season finale approaching.