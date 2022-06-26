Memphis 901FC in top spot of Eastern Conference

Memphis 901FC defeats Detroit, adds to six points on the week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901FC holds top spot in the Eastern Conference after defeating Detroit 2-0.

Memphis took a one point lead after Aaron Molloy and Graham Smith assisted in their second goal this week in the 38th minute on Saturday.

Detroit struggled to get a shot for 30 minutes despite having control for a most of the half.

With this win, Memphis now has six points on the week.

Memphis tallied nine pass interceptions at Autozone Park on Saturday.