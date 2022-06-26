x
Memphis 901FC in top spot of Eastern Conference

Memphis 901FC defeats Detroit, adds to six points on the week.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901FC holds top spot in the Eastern Conference after defeating Detroit 2-0.

Memphis took a one point lead after Aaron Molloy and Graham Smith assisted in their second goal this week in the 38th minute on Saturday.

Detroit struggled to get a shot for 30 minutes despite having control for a most of the half.

With this win, Memphis now has six points on the week.

Memphis tallied nine pass interceptions at Autozone Park on Saturday. 

901FC is back on the road against the Tampa Bay Rowdies Saturday, July 2. 

