Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering hosts 'Find Your Future' recruitment showcase

The event allowed perspective students and their families to explore available opportunities and a wide-range of future career paths.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Supporting the future of Memphian youth was the focus of a recruitment showcase Saturday. The Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (MASE) hosted their "Find your Future" event.

It allows prospective students in grades six to 12 as well as their families to explore available opportunities at the academy, who were also celebrating their upcoming 20-year anniversary.

Michael Greene is the Director of MASE, a school whose faculty works toward leading students to a wide-range of future career paths.

"The importance of the showcase is to let people know in the community that we have a bigger space," Greene said. "Previously we were all in three buildings. Now we're all in one building, and we can accomadate more students."

Greene said the school will now be able to give the services that this community desires and needs.