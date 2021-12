Memphis Police are investigating what caused the crash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One adult and one juvenile have been injured in a crash Thursday morning along I-40.

Memphis Police said the crash happened at I-40 East, just west of Thomas, near SR 300.

The two injured were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash.

The area remains closed to traffic for an unspecified amount of time as the investigation continues.