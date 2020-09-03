Memphis airport leaders offer tips for spring break travel amid coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport (MEM) is preparing for another busy spring break travel period, with the heaviest travel days taking place March 12-15. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen about 33,600 passengers and employees during this period, a 4.5% increase compared to the same peak period in 2019. Here are few tips for spring break travelers:
Arrive early & check with airlines prior to traveling
- MEM recommends that travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure time to ensure that they have plenty of time to park, check luggage and pass through the security checkpoint. The early morning hours between 4-7 a.m. are the busiest at MEM for passenger activity.
- Passengers should check with their airlines to monitor schedules.
- Each airline has different polices and fees for baggage: check your airline’s website so that you’re familiar with them.
- Airlines rather than the airport are responsible for all aspects of ticketing, scheduling, gate operations and baggage handling. Check with your airline if you have questions about any of these aspects of air travel.
Know what you can and can’t bring through security
- In order to expedite security screening time, passengers should review the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA’s) list of prohibited items.
- Firearms in carry-on bags are prohibited by federal law. Check your bags before you arrive at the airport.
- More TSA travel tips can be found here.
Parking
- The economy parking area may periodically reach capacity during peak travel days. When this occurs, additional signage will be added, and additional parking staff will help direct drivers to available parking spots.
- MEM is also prepared to activate an overflow parking area should the economy, short-term and long-term garages reach capacity. Should this occur, additional parking staff will help direct drivers to this lot. For convenience, drivers parking in the overflow lot may want to drop off luggage and other passengers at the terminal before parking.
- Drivers who are waiting to pick up arriving passengers can save time by utilizing more than 200 spaces in the airport’s cell phone lot, which is equipped with a flight information board and free Wi-Fi.
Coronavirus Update
MEM continues to monitor the ongoing developments with COVID-19 (coronavirus). The airport is currently under normal operations and we continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the Shelby County Health Department. MEM has increased its cleaning and sanitation of high contact areas, including the gate areas, and the airport’s restaurant vendors have taken additional cleaning and sanitation steps as well. Passengers can get more information about prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html. The CDC also has additional information for travelers at https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel. The Health Department has also launched a hotline number: 901-692-7523, for specific questions, requests for technical assistance, and requests for speakers at community meetings and events.
