Memphis airport leaders offer tips for spring break travel amid coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport (MEM) is preparing for another busy spring break travel period, with the heaviest travel days taking place March 12-15. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen about 33,600 passengers and employees during this period, a 4.5% increase compared to the same peak period in 2019. Here are few tips for spring break travelers:

MEM continues to monitor the ongoing developments with COVID-19 (coronavirus). The airport is currently under normal operations and we continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the Shelby County Health Department. MEM has increased its cleaning and sanitation of high contact areas, including the gate areas, and the airport’s restaurant vendors have taken additional cleaning and sanitation steps as well. Passengers can get more information about prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html. The CDC also has additional information for travelers at https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel. The Health Department has also launched a hotline number: 901-692-7523, for specific questions, requests for technical assistance, and requests for speakers at community meetings and events.