Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development launches Develop901.com

Develop901.com will allow all permitting activity to be conducted online.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development announced Monday the launch of Develop901.com, Memphis and Shelby County’s new online portal for land use and construction permits as well as payments, inspection requests, contractor licensing, and development project tracking.

Customers will be able to conduct all permitting business online, rather than going into the office. This includes permits issued by the division’s Construction Enforcement department for building, electrical, plumbing, and mechanical and gas projects in homes, businesses, and new construction.

Through the online system, customers can register an account, submit applications and plans, pay for permits, schedule inspections, and find out the status of a project.

The portal also allows customers to submit applications for rezoning, planned developments, signs, and other land use permits electronically.

In the next few months, Engineering permits will be added to the system, such as driveway permits, sidewalk permits, street cut permits, and public improvement plans.

In addition to services to customers, the Citizen Access portal makes records available for the public to access, allowing anyone to review and search for information about development activity registered with the system.

Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development announces launch of https://t.co/CjURnRx38t.https://t.co/PpCtZufGVU — CityofMem_Media (@CityofMem_Media) October 26, 2020

“The launch of Develop901.com and the associated permit system allows Memphis and Shelby County to deliver more efficient tools to customers and citizens,” said John Zeanah, Director of the Division of Planning and Development. “Our goal is to make working through the permitting process easier to understand and navigate for large and small developers, homeowners, and business owners.”