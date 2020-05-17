x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

local

Memphis and Shelby County officials expected to announce what will to reopen in phase 2 of ‘Back to Business’ plan

Nail and hair salons and spas would be included

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week, Memphis and Shelby County officials are expected to announce if the city has met the requirements to begin phase 2 of the Back to Business plan.

The Shelby County Health Department has been looking at data as it makes its decision on whether to continue reopening. Phase 2 of the Back to Business Plan will allow more businesses to begin reopening with restrictions.

Nail and hair salons, along with spas, can start booking appointments this week as they await a date to reopen under specific capacity and operation restrictions.