Memphis Animal Services sees increase in pet surrender requests due to evictions

Last week, Memphis Animal Services issued a code red alert for adopters and fosters as in-take capacity climbs, adoptions dip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time during the pandemic, animals have been at risk of being euthanized due to overcrowding at Memphis Animal Services.

On Thursday, MAS sent out a code red in dire need of fosters and adopters due to the shelter being so full.

MAS Director Alexis Pugh said it had an incredible reaction with 85 animals quickly fostered out.

“We hit a point where our shelter population exceeded our capacity for care and we needed more help to get them out and boy did the community step up," Pugh said.

Pugh said no animals have been euthanized for space challenges since March 12, 2020, right when the pandemic began to take ahold of the Mid-South.

"The key now is we have to keep that train rolling," she said. "We’ve got to keep it up. We need adoptions to keep happening. We need fosters to keep happening and so if the community can continue to support us we can continue to brag that the City of Memphis, this community, doe not euthanize animals for space at the shelter.”

During the pandemic, the shelter had a limited intake of animals to adjust to social distancing.

"Now that things are starting to open back up, our intake level is climbing back to pre-pandemic levels but the real challenge we’re having is we’re not seeing adoptions climb at that same rate," Pugh said.

During the pandemic shelters saw an increased interest in adoptions because of spending so much time at home. That's fizzling out due to things opening back up.

“Our hope is that’s a short-term trend and we’ll see people stepping back into the role of wanting to adopt," Pugh said.

While reports stirred nationally of pets being returned that were adopted out during the pandemic, Pugh said MAS hasn't seen that. Instead, they have seen an increase request for surrenders due to evictions.

“The increase in returns or a request for a surrender are more correlated with the change in policies of both the federal and local level regarding evictions," she said. "As more people are being displaced from their home environment, that’s where we’re seeing that increase."

Pugh said for people facing eviction they want to do what they can to keep animals with their families. A grant they acquired allows them to cover pet deposits if someone needs to move because of an eviction/housing insecurity. They can also help with boarding if people are between homes.

Prior to the pandemic, Pugh said housing insecurity was a main reason for pet surrender requests.