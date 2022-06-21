Memphis Animal Services to host walk-in hiring fair June 21

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is now hiring. They have part-time and full-time positions available, and will be hosting walk-in hiring fair Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

No appointment is needed. Just show up anytime from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. that day with a resume and cover letter. Job seekers will talk to people ding the jobs now to learn more, and may speak with a hiring manager while there.