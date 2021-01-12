Memphis artist hopes Young Dolph piece she created for family brings comfort, healing

Memphis artist Domonique Madden created a custom piece of Young Dolph following his murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn — It's been two weeks since Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed while trying to buy cookies at Makeda's Cookies.

In the two weeks since then, the two men who police say are responsible for Dolph's death have continued to elude police.

But during that time, there have been countless tributes to the rapper from friends, family, musicians, and fans.

"It broke my heart especially in the way that it took place," Domonique Madden said. "It broke my heart."

Madden's reaction was similar to many people that knew of the rapper's legacy but she took that pain and put it into her art with a custom piece of Young Dolph.

Madden is a resin glass artist. She's previously done work for celebrities like Dwight Howard and B Simone.

But she wanted to make a piece, for free, for Young Dolph's family so she reached out to her longtime friend and first cousin of the rapper to see if it would be okay.

"I reached out to her just really letting her know how much I love her and if I could create a piece for the family during this time, just me giving them that as my love," Madden said. “Just trying to love on them in a way that I felt can last forever.”

Photos from #YoungDolph’s funeral. He was laid to rest yesterday during a private ceremony.



📸 NJ Ford and Sons Funeral Home pic.twitter.com/Cafm5hcJmB — Jalyn Souchek (@JalynSouchek) December 1, 2021

After giving the piece to the family, Madden posted photos of her work. The appreciation by fans was immediate.

Madden said she didn't know Young Dolph personally but she knew what he did for the city, his community, and his family.

“Because of that, he meant something to me personally and that was kind of hard because I was creating it, a piece with someone’s face, those moments of that I can’t believe this happened were constant," she said. "It broke my heart and honestly, at the end of the day, he’s a family man first and my heart just constantly went out to the family as I was creating the piece."

She hopes every time the family sees it, they're able to reminisce on the good memories and find a sense of comfort from it.