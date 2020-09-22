Memphis attorney Leo Bearman, Jr. dies at age 85

Bearman was a prominent Memphis attorney who co-founded Baker, Donelson, Caldwell and Berkowitz.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "It is with deep grief that Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC announces the passing of a legal legend and our dear colleague, Leo Bearman Jr."

Leo Bearman, Jr. passed away Monday at the age of 85.

Bearman co-founded the Memphis law firm Baker, Donelson, Caldwell and Berkowitz. Most recently he served as senior counsel.

Leo Bearman graduated magna cum laude from Yale University in 1957 and earned his law degree from Harvard Law School three years later. He returned to Memphis to practice law with his father. In the early 1980s, their firm merged with another and grew to become what is now known as Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz.

"An experienced litigator who has represented clients in civil litigation, class action defense, antitrust matters, insurance defense litigation, products liability defense, intellectual property litigation, professional negligence defense and commercial litigation, Mr. Bearman is well-known for his involvement with high-profile cases that have had a tremendous impact on the landscape of his community. He acted as counsel in a significant patent case representing the world leader in medical technology," the law firm states on its website.

"Mr. Bearman served as Counsel of Record for the City of Memphis and the local utilities division in an action before the U.S. Supreme Court concerning the City's groundwater supply. He successfully represented local governments in a landmark case where the Tennessee Supreme Court struck down a law which, if upheld, would have severely impacted the financial stability of the major cities in the state."

In an article in Mid-South Super Lawyers he was described as "courteous, respectful, kind and never condescending" which made him "one of the most admired trial lawyers in Memphis."