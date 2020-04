Memphis BBQ Company set up a food truck in Whitehaven Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

Health care workers are tirelessly working on the frontlines of this pandemic, but Saturday, some got a chance to take a break and enjoy some great barbecue.

Memphis BBQ Company and Prairie Fresh teamed up to provide hot meals for Methodist South health care workers.

They enjoyed ribs, pulled pork, brisket and much more food cooked from scratch.