Mid-South law enforcement joining forces to keep people safe at Beale Street Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement said they are joining forces to keep people safe during the Beale Street Music Festival this weekend.

The Memphis Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and other agencies said they are prepared to protect the public as thousands of people descend on Tom Lee Park downtown.

MPD said officers will be on the grounds, on horseback, and by the river.

Authorities also reminded the public to park in lit areas, don't leave valuables in vehicles, and report any suspicious behavior.

"We ask that each and every person who chooses to come out to have fun, enjoy themselves, but also be mindful of your surroundings. Take a look around, listen, look, make note, provide any information you can of the events occurring,” said MPD Col. Keith Watson.