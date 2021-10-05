Memphis billboards vandalized with anti-police messaging

INDECLINE, a group which calls themselves a guerrilla activist art collective, defaced the billboards.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Geico Insurance billboards in Memphis have been vandalized with a defund police message.

The group said in a news release that both billboards are currently on display and have yet to be removed.

The billboards are located on I-40 eastbound, .5 miles north of Watkins, on left side, and on I-40 westbound, merging onto I-69 south, just north of Levee Rd., on the right side.