Memphis Black Restaurant Week pivots during the pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis restaurateurs started off the first day of Memphis Black Restaurant Week to record breaking numbers on Sunday. Most restaurants tripled sales and ran out of food before closing hours. During the pandemic, Sundays have been the slowest days of the week.

“The past year has been difficult for all of us, particularly for the restaurant community,” said Mayor Jim Strickland. “This year’s Memphis Black Restaurant Week is more important than ever, and I’m happy to support it. I encourage all Memphians to participate in this year’s event to eat some amazing food and to help keep our restaurants going strong for years to come.”

During the 6th year, there are a total of 21 participating restaurants during the week of March 7-13, 2021. The week, organized by Cynthia Daniels is designed to promote economic diversity while celebrating some of Memphis’ best food fare. To ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic, patrons will have the option to use Delivery Apps so food can be delivered to their homes or pick-up orders through curbside delivery at the restaurants. Featured restaurants are looking forward to an influx of business to help them remain open with such a significant loss of customers due to COVID-19.

“Over the past five years, a total of 55 restaurants were featured, bringing in a total of $1,500,000 in, during the weekly sales and created 210 jobs. The City of Memphis – Office of Business Diversity & Compliance serves as the Title Sponsor of MBRW and will be working with restaurateurs to provide employment resources and training as we prepare for our largest week to date,” said Daniels.

Community Partners include the Memphis Grizzles and 88.5FM.