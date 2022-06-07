x
Memphis to get nearly $4 million in federal dollars for boardwalk along the Mississippi River

Officials said the canopy boardwalk called ‘Tailout Trail' will help boost tourism and outdoor recreation in downtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ River Parks Partnership is getting $3.7 million from the federal government to help pay for a new boardwalk along the Mississippi River.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant Tuesday, which will go toward construction of the ‘Tailout Trail.’

Officials said the canopy boardwalk will help boost tourism and outdoor recreation in downtown Memphis and at Tom Lee Park.

The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan. Raimondo said it would be matched with $6 million in local money and is expected to generate nearly $2 million in private investments.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is dedicated to supporting the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sector as it works to recover and rebuild following the pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo in a news release. “This EDA investment will support the local tourism industry while promoting job creation and business expansion.”

“This project will provide a unique opportunity to experience the natural splendor that Memphis and the Mississippi River have to offer, while creating opportunities for new local businesses in river touring, biking, and hiking,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo.

