Memphis Botanic Garden hosts Mother's Day event

Despite the rainy day, organizers set up inside of the venue to continue the special occasion.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday marked a special day of celebration for mothers across the world,

Families gathered for a Mother's Day at the Garden event at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

Local 24 News spoke with a mother as she expressed her feelings about being out celebrating this this year.

"We are just enjoying ourselves and just glad to be out and celebrate Mother's Day. Because last year we was all in the house, we couldn't come out, but we out today. And we are having a good time and we are really enjoying ourselves," one Memphis mom.

Moms were also treated to the smooth sounds of Kenneth Jackson. Kids got the chance to plant a flower for mom.