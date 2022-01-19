Memphis Botanic Garden moves forward on renovations for two areas

The Woodland Garden and the Water Garden are both being modernized as part of the plans, which are set to begin in the spring.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Botanic Garden is moving forward with two projects aimed at modernizing the campus. Both are set to begin in the spring.

The Garden’s Board of Directors approved the projects for the Woodland Garden and the Water Garden.

Officials said the Woodland Garden will become its premier showplace for native plants. There will be a new boardwalk, stone pathway, seating, scenic outlook, and sculpture installation. Garden officials said Dalhoff Thomas design studio of East Memphis is leading the project.

“We are thrilled to undertake activities in this one-acre space. Guests who are out walking within the Woodland are going to be able to walk deeper into this part of the Garden and experience it in a new way. Similarly, guests who are attending an event in Sara’s Place will now be able to easily walk out into the Woodland day or night to better experience the natural wonders of the Memphis Botanic Garden,” said Michael D. Allen, Executive Director of the Memphis Botanic Garden, in a statement.

The Water Garden was first gifted to the Botanic Garden by the Memphis Garden Club in 1965, and not much has changed since. Now the plan is to give the area a complete makeover, with a water feature, public art piece, new seating, and new plantings. They are will also be able to convert to an event space. Blair Parker Design is the Landscape Architect and Grinder Taber Grinder, General Contractors will handle the build.

“These two initiatives are the 13th and 14th projects undertaken as part of a $6 million-plus reinvestment in the Memphis Botanic Garden first begun in 2019. We anticipate both spaces will be completed and available to our guests during the summer of 2022,” said Allen.