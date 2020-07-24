Radians, Inc. is coming to the garden

The Memphis Botanic Gardens has made a naming rights deal with Radians, Inc.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local Memphis safety equipment company Radians, Inc. has purchased naming rights to the Live at the Garden concert venue, through a multi-year agreement with the Memphis Botanic Garden.

The 7,400-capacity outdoor venue, which is home to the successful Live at the Garden concert series, will now be known as Radians Amphitheater. In addition to the 5-show Live at the Garden series, the Radians Amphitheater will be host to other future events such as Wolf at the Garden, Japanese Festival, and Memphis Food & Wine Festival, to name a few.

The amphitheater was opened in June 2014 after a 6.5M dollar capital campaign to give Live at the Garden a permanent stage and venue. The Live at the Garden concert series began in 2001 and has hosted almost 100 concerts to date. “Radians has been a long-time supporter of the Live at the Garden series, and we are so excited to have them make this important investment in our future,” said Sherry May, Co-Director of Live at the Garden. “This partnership with Radians further underlines our commitment to bring top-tier talent to the Garden each and every year.”

Notice something new? Radians Amphitheater is now home to Live at the Garden! Radians Amphitheater will also be host to other future events such as Wolf at the Garden and Memphis Food & Wine Festival to name a few. To learn more, please visit https://t.co/TB5uHFWAtw pic.twitter.com/0PXrlJ0b9P — Radians Amphitheater (@radiansamp) July 24, 2020

Mike Allen, Executive Director of the Memphis Botanic Garden, said, “Live at the Garden, and other stage-based events are a critical part of our revenue stream, allowing the Memphis Botanic Garden as a whole to thrive. On behalf of our Board of Directors, I thank Radians, Inc., for their long-term commitment to the Memphis Botanic Garden and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship.”

Founded in 1997 with its headquarters in Memphis, Radians is a global leader in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) business. They manufacture quality safety products for the industrial, construction, public safety, hardware, and sporting goods markets. Employing over 200 employees locally, the company supports global operations in the USA, Mexico, Canada, China, and the UK. Radians has been instrumental in providing PPE equipment to essential health care workers during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“Radians is a true-blue believer in the value and synergy that Live at the Garden brings to our community, so we have been an active sponsor since 2012,” said CEO Mike Tutor. “The naming of the Radians Amphitheater represents our next step in a partnership that helps bring our community together through music and entertainment.”